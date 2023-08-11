A tornado touched down in Lancaster County on Monday evening, according to National Weather Service in State College. The NWS reported an EF0 tornado, the least severe type, touched down at 5:40 p.m. near the 1000 block of Truce Road in Holtwood three miles south of Smithsville. The tornado was 40 yards wide and traveled half a mile through a cornfield, with a maximum wind speed of 85 miles per hour. NWS reported the tornado only lasted about a minute.
Severe storm damage is shown at 500 block Lancaster Pike in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Firefighters stand by trees blocking the driveway to a home in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
A shed was blown over in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township during a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The roof and some of the top floor were blown from a concrete block building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Fallen trees block the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown by the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
A chainsaw is used to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The tops of trees lay on the ground in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as a part of cornfield is flattened across from the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown as tree is down at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm cause a tree to go and block the road at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The roof and some of the top floor were blown from a concrete block building in the 1000 block of Hilldale Road in Martic Township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm damage is shown by the Rawlinsville United Methodist Church on Truce Road in Martic Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
A chainsaw is used to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The tops of trees lay on the ground in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township after a thunderstorm Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews work to clear fallen trees blocking the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence township Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Severe storm cause a tree to go and block the road at 300 block Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
A strong thunderstorm rolled through the county Monday evening resulting in some major property damage , downed trees and 3,300 PPL and First Energy customers without power in the southern part of the county. Lancaster and Harrisburg train lines also ran behind schedule Tuesday as a result of the severe weather. The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency has not announced the total of the damages from the beginning of the week. READ NEXT
