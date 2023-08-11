A tornado touched down in Lancaster County on Monday evening, according to National Weather Service in State College.

The NWS reported an EF0 tornado, the least severe type, touched down at 5:40 p.m. near the 1000 block of Truce Road in Holtwood three miles south of Smithsville. The tornado was 40 yards wide and traveled half a mile through a cornfield, with a maximum wind speed of 85 miles per hour. NWS reported the tornado only lasted about a minute.

A strong thunderstorm rolled through the county Monday evening resulting in some major property damage, downed trees and 3,300 PPL and First Energy customers without power in the southern part of the county. Lancaster and Harrisburg train lines also ran behind schedule Tuesday as a result of the severe weather.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency has not announced the total of the damages from the beginning of the week.

