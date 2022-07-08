Low income Lancaster County residents age 60 and older can still obtain $24 food vouchers available at the Office of Aging senior centers.

Vouchers are available until Sept. 30 or until they’re all distributed.

The vouchers can be exchanged for Pennsylvania grown fruits and vegetables at 69 participating farmer’s markets and roadside stands through November.

To be eligible, a person must reside in Lancaster County, have an annual household income of less than $25,142 for one person, or less than $33,874 for two. Eligible persons can only receive one voucher per year.

People living in nursing homes or other residential facilities where meals are provided are not eligible for the program.

The vouchers can be picked up at participating senior centers. An application or proof of income is not necessary, but individuals might be asked to provide proof of age.

Individuals unable to pick up a voucher at a senior center may request an application to have another person pick up a voucher on their behalf. These applications are available at the Lancaster County Office of Aging by calling 717-299-7979 or online at LancoAging.org.