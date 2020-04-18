At least 16 Lancaster County nursing homes, senior living communities or similar facilities have now publicly confirmed at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.

In the past few days, one has confirmed a case for the first time, and six have reported more cases or deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released information showing 223 resident and 52 staff cases and 24 deaths among 17 nursing homes or similar facilities in the county. However, it does not identify the facilities or say how many cases or deaths are at any given one.

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community reported its first case in a Friday post that said a non-caregiving staff member in a supportive role had tested positive.

"The staff member has been off and at home since April 6 and is doing well," it said. "At this time, we consider the overall risk to residents and team members to be low."

Lancashire Hall

Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township posted Friday that it currently had 10 residents and 11 employees who have tested positive, and many of the employees "are returning to work after being off in accordance with the guidelines established by the CDC."

Willow Valley Communities

Willow Valley Communities posted that an independent living resident on the Lakes Campus tested positive Thursday, and was subsequently moved to The Glen's COVID-19 observation unit.

The person had been isolating since April 5 following the onset of respiratory illness symptoms, the post said.

That's the sixth positive test Willow Valley reported across its various communities, following three in staffers and two among independent living residents.

Mennonite Home Communities

Mennonite Home Communities in Manheim Township posted Friday that four more people at Mennonite Home tested positive — one skilled nursing resident and three staffers.

The organization has reported more than 50 cases at Mennonite Home and Woodcrest Villa — split almost exactly between residents and staffers — and nine deaths.

Luther Acres

Luthercare posted Thursday that it's up to eight cases in two Lancaster County facilities; three staffers and four residents at Luther Acres in Lititz, and one personal care resident at St. John's Herr Estate in Columbia.

Homestead Village

Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township posted Friday of its first death, saying on Thursday its first sick resident, who was "already compromised," had "passed away peacefully at the request of an advance directive and family’s desire for comfort care."

In all, it has reported eight cases in residents who all live in the same household, and five in staffers.

Brethren Village

Brethren Village in Manheim Township posted Thursday that four more people in its skilled nursing memory support area have tested positive —one staffer and three residents.

In all, Brethren Village has reported 21 cases, of which 10 have been in staffers, and four deaths, of which all were residents of Brook Place North, its skilled nursing memory support area.