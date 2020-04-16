At least 15 Lancaster County nursing homes, senior living communities or similar facilities have now publicly confirmed at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.

In the past few days, three have confirmed cases for the first time, and five have reported more cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released information showing 248 cases and 20 deaths in residents and staff of 17 nursing homes or similar facilities in the county. However, it does not identify the facilities or say how many cases or deaths are at any given one.

An ongoing log of cases and deaths confirmed at local nursing homes and facilities is here.

Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Christiana — formerly Harrison Senior Living — has had cases in staff and residents.

Attorney Paula Sanders, counsel for the facility, confirmed that Wednesday but did not say how many positive tests there have been or how many were in staff or residents.

The facility is following all of the guidelines, she said.

Lancashire Hall

Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township posted that as of Wednesday, seven residents and eight staffers have tested positive.

The post also details precautions the home is taking, saying it is working diligently "to stay on top of the latest news and guidance" from federal, state and local leaders, and "trying to desperately to battle a silent enemy that hides and evades detection."

The home's first post noting cases is dated Saturday, April 11.

Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown

Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown spokeswoman Debra Davis said Tuesday in an email that over a week ago, a staffer who reported for work was sent home due to symptoms.

The staffer has since been in quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19 and is doing well with only mild symptoms, Davis wrote.

"There have been no positive cases among residents or employees during the period since the employee was self-quarantined," she said.

Mennonite Home Communities

Mennonite Home Communities in Manheim Township posted Wednesday that five more people at Mennonite Home tested positive — three skilled nursing residents and two staffers.

The organization has reported about 50 cases at Mennonite Home and Woodcrest Villa — of which just over half have been in residents and the rest in staffers — and nine deaths.

Brethren Village

Brethren Village in Manheim Township posted Tuesday that one more staffer has tested positive, and that person works in skilled nursing.

In all, Brethren Village has reported 17 confirmed cases and four deaths. Nine of the cases have been in staffers; the other eight were all residents in Brook Place North, its skilled nursing memory support area, and four of them have died.

Luther Acres

Luthercare posted Tuesday that it's up to four cases in two Lancaster County facilities; two staffers and one health center resident at Luther Acres in Lititz, and one personal care resident at St. John's Herr Estate in Columbia.

Willow Valley Communities

Willow Valley Communities posted Tuesday that Manor North staffer who most recently worked there March 27 tested positive. It noted that the 17 days that had elapsed "are beyond the CDC-designated 14-day period of risk" and that it had determined no one had close contact with the staffer during the period in question.

That's the fifth positive test it reported, following two each in staffers and independent living residents at its various facilities.

Homestead Village

Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township posted Tuesday that it has had four more cases, two in residents and two in staffers.

In all, it has reported eight cases in residents who all live in the same household, and four in staffers.