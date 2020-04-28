Nursing homes and similar facilities need to be prioritized in the fight against COVID-19 but have not been so far, the leader of an association representing them said Monday.

Pennsylvania Health Care Association president and CEO Zach Shamberg said long-term care has become the epicenter of the crisis, with even top-rated facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.

Shamberg’s remarks came during a Monday afternoon virtual press conference where he provided an update on nursing homes’ and long-term care providers’ efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.

Both of Lancaster County’s state senators, Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, took to social media Monday to express support.

“For over a month, long term care and nursing home facilities have been asking for critical PPE supplies, testing, financial support and waivers from Pennsylvania Department of Health for faster hiring and training,” Martin wrote, saying the support “must happen immediately.”

Here are three takeaways from the association’s message.

PPE help has been inadequate

Shamberg said a facility used to have to show a COVID-19 case before the state Department of Health would help provide personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves, but that criteria has consistently changed.

“Now, it feels like it’s every facility for themselves when it comes to these necessary supplies,” he said, noting that the shortage is nationwide.

Department spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that it has sent facilities gear earlier this month and has been “in constant communication with facilities of concern to assist them and check to see what potential needs they have,” including protective gear.

Wider testing is needed

Homes are screening staffers and monitoring residents for symptoms, Shamberg said, but the reality that those who have no signs of the virus can spread it makes the need for widespread testing especially evident in these facilities.

However, he said, the department won’t test residents and staff without symptoms, citing a shortage of tests.

Wardle wrote that the department is “working to ensure that testing is available for all people who are symptomatic, while prioritizing testing for those in long-term care facilities and their employees” and said it does not have the capacity to test those without symptoms.

Seeking financial help

Facilities were struggling long before the pandemic, largely because of low reimbursement rates for the Medicaid patients that represent, on average, more than 70% of their residents, Shamberg said.

As costs have skyrocketed fighting the virus, he said, the association joined health care unions in a March 24 letter asking Gov. Tom Wolf for approximately $294 million of roughly $1.5 billion the state is receiving in federal COVID-19 funding.

“We have yet to receive a response,” he said.

“The federal government only recently provided guidance on allowable uses of the funds,” Wolf spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger wrote in an email. “We plan to work with the legislature to determine the best way to allocate the funds.”

