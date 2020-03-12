In ordinary times, visiting nursing homes is often recommended as a vital support to friends or loved ones being cared for there.

But now, health authorities say, the COVID-19 pandemic is such a serious threat to vulnerable people in health care facilities that regular visits should be discouraged, and steps taken to keep anyone who may have the virus from entering.

The guidance comes after at least 19 deaths at one Seattle-area nursing home that became the first big coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“This truly is for the protection of their loved ones and themselves,” said Mark Ross. “We need to be proactive in our approach to help mitigate the spread of the disease in Pennsylvania.”

Ross, the vice president of emergency management for the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, is working with all kinds of health facilities on behalf of the state. He said that discouraging visits is a good idea for hospitals, too.

“We have been in contact both nationally and internationally for what the health care impacts (of COVID-19) are, what their best practices have been, any lessons learned, things that can help on our response,” Ross said.

Local homes

Lancaster County has a big senior population and 32 nursing homes.

Some of the largest this week say they’re taking steps like posting “do not visit if you’re sick” signs, actively screening visitors and staff — and taking temperatures in some instances.

“Currently, we request that you do not visit the center if you have any symptoms of respiratory illness,” said a letter that Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center sent to residents and family members.

It called connecting with family members “incredibly important” and suggested considering reaching out via telephone, email, text, video call or social media.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that because of COVID-19 its nursing homes are suspending new admissions from the community, and not permitting outside visitors to see the residents except if they are in hospice.

A representative of Lebanon VA Medical Center said there is a plan for veterans awaiting placement in nursing homes, involving additional support and home-based care.

Preparations

Asked what they’re doing to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 cases, officials consistently mentioned updating disaster plans, stressing infection control procedures, communication with state and federal agencies and taking inventory of supplies.

Pennsylvania Health Care Association represents many nursing homes across the state. In a written statement, it said they are following national guidance and doing things like training and retraining staff on use of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

Ross said increased financial stresses and workforce gaps are among things emergency preparations consider.

“We have been planning and preparing for many types of emergencies — disease outbreaks being one of them — and we feel confident we will be able to support the health care facilities and systems of Pennsylvania though this,” he said.

V.A. hospitals

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that because of COVID-19 its nursing homes are suspending new admissions from the community, and not permitting outside visitors to see the residents except if they are in hospice.

A representative of Lebanon VA Medical Center said there is a plan for veterans awaiting placement in nursing homes, involving additional support and home-based care.

