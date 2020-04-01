One Lancaster County retirement community is now up to 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another has reported its first positive COVID-19 test.

Mennonite Home Communities has reported four additional cases at the Mennonite Home since Sunday, bringing its total to 11 cases. Of the people most recently diagnosed, it said two were in personal care, one was a skilled nursing resident, and one was a "non-clinical staff member who has been isolating at home the past 10 days" as of Monday.

The first seven were two staff members, two Woodcrest Villa residents and three Mennonite Home residents, according to updates posted on the home's website.

Brethren Village in Manheim Township reported Wednesday that at 10 p.m. Tuesday it learned that "a non-caregiving staff member in an administrative role" has the coronavirus.

The person has been self-quarantined at home since March 25, is doing well and will remain there "for the full 14 days at which time their ability to return to work will be assessed as recommended by their health care provider," a statement from the home said.

Seven other local retirement communities or nursing homes have reported at least one case in a staffer or resident so far. They're included in this list of cases that organizations have reported in Lancaster County.