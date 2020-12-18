The Pennsylvanians most vulnerable to the COVID virus — nursing home residents — could be rolling up their sleeves to receive the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the year.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press conference Thursday that CVS and Walgreens are expected to receive vaccine shipments on Dec. 28. The Trump Administration tapped the nation’s two largest pharmacy chains to vaccinate more than 3 million long-term care residents, which include nursing homes.

As of noon Thursday, roughly 1,200 healthcare workers in Pennsylvania had been inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, the first in the county.

Ray of hope: COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Lancaster County this week With cases surging and the death toll in Lancaster County hitting 600, a ray of hope could b…

“This is great news, but the process has just begun,” Levine said.

Long-term care residents have borne the brunt of the pandemic. While they account for roughly 9% of all COVID cases, they represent 59% of the fatalities, state data shows.

Pfizer has reported a vaccine efficacy at 94% for individuals 65 years old, the demographic — along with those with underlying health conditions — most impacted by the novel coronavirus. The efficacy across age groups in the study was 95%.

But a new vaccine is not without its risks, which is why local hospital officials are not requiring healthcare workers be vaccinated as they do with influenza.

Sam Brooks, a Philadelphia attorney and advocate with the National Consumer Voice for Long Term Living, said he is cautiously optimistic.

"We hope that this is the end to COVID,” Brooks said. “It's a protection nursing home residents need. You can't help but be a little cautious because we haven't seen the affects yet on nursing home residents.”

In the first week of distribution, the state received 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or enough to vaccinate 48,750 Pennsylvanians.

Lancaster County hospitals to begin giving health care workers COVID vaccine With Lancaster County’s hospitals slated to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, t…

It’s unclear how many vaccines will be shipped to CVS and Walgreens. Nate Wardle, a state health department spokesman, told LNP | LancasterOnline Operation Warp Speed dictates this.

Thursday’s announcement came as Lancaster County has seen a significant increase in deaths, driven in large part, by a single nursing home: The Gardens at Stevens in Denver Borough. The 82-bed for profit home had had 38 deaths since Nov. 20.

“It’s really important to get the staff vaccinated, in part, because they the ones bringing it in,” said Diane Menio, executive director of Philadelphia-based Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly, or CARIE.