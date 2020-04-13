One Lancaster County nursing home has reported its first positive COVID-19 test, in a staffer, and several that previously reported cases have said they have additional cases or deaths.

At least 12 local nursing homes, senior living communities or continuing care retirement homes have reported at least one confirmed case in a resident or staffer, and some have sizable outbreaks.

Organizations that have provided updates in the past few days are Pleasant View Communities, Brethren Village, Mennonite Home Communities and Homestead Village and ManorCare Health Services Lancaster.

Luther Acres

The first-timer is Luther Acres in Lititz, which in a web post said a staffer in its health care center’s secured memory care unit was screened before and after a shift on Tuesday, April 7, and had no symptoms, but reported developing them after returning home and was directed to be tested the following day.

The post, dated Friday, said the staffer "received a positive test result today and notified Luther Acres," and the organization "had been and continues taking aggressive measures to protect residents and team members."

Mennonite Home Communities

Since Wednesday, Mennonite Home Communities in Manheim Township posted that three residents in skilled nursing at the Mennonite Home tested positive and three skilled nursing residents at Mennonite Home whose cases were previously reported have died. It also reported one more Mennonite Home staffer has tested positive.

In all the nonprofit has reported nine deaths, noting that some of the residents had underlying health conditions.

The organization has reported more than 40 cases at Mennonite Home and Woodcrest Villa since March 26, of which just over half have been in residents and the rest in staffers.

Its updates thank the community for their prayers and donations of masks, and say the home is working with the state Department of Health and nursing home and hospital associations to manage the spread of exposure.

Pleasant View Communities

Pleasant View Communities in Penn Township updated its report Monday, saying since last week one more resident has died and one more resident and two more staffers have tested positive.

In all, Pleasant View has reported 19 cases in residents, of which two have died and 15 have recovered, and nine cases in staff, of which two remain quarantined in their homes and seven have recovered and are able to return to work.

Its update included steps the home has taken to fight the virus.

Brethren Village

Since Thursday, Brethren Village in Manheim Township posted that one more resident has died and four more cases have been confirmed — one in a resident and three in staffers.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In all, Brethren Village has reported 16 confirmed cases and four deaths. Eight of the cases have been in staffers; the other eight were all residents in Brook Place North, its skilled nursing memory support area, and four of them have died.

"We are taking every step as recommended by authorities," a statement from the home said. "Tests are being conducted when signs, symptoms and exposure risks have been identified."

Homestead Village

Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township has reported four more cases in residents and two in staffers.

In all, it has reported six cases in residents who all live in the same household, and two in staffers.

"Stringent restrictions and screenings are still being followed, with an emphasis on meeting and exceeding CDC guidelines for cleaning, and using personal protective equipment and precautions," its update says.

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township initially reported April 4 that someone at the home tested positive, but didn't say whether it was a resident or staffer.

Its latest update, on Thursday, says "We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases and do have additional tests pending." It does not say how many cases have been confirmed, and the home did not immediately respond to a question on that point Monday.

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster

ManorCare Health Services Lancaster in Lancaster Township has not issued a public update since March 29, when it said that one person had tested positive.

Asked for an update, spokeswoman Julie Beckert in an email declined to provide more details.

"Whether we have a COVID-19 positive case, can get tests, are waiting for test results or have patients who may need additional monitoring, we manage the risk at the same level of intensity and commitment by adding enhanced monitoring and screening as well as putting into place isolation practices for patients or quarantine for employees," she wrote.

"We communicate directly with employees, patients and their families if they are affected or if there is a risk of exposure in our facility. This information is constantly changing and for us to report that information publicly may just add concern and fear rather than allay it. We are happy to address any concerns or questions employees, patients and families have directly with them."