About 100 members of the nonprofit Nurses of Pennsylvania gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday to advocate for safe staffing legislation. 

They had been attending a summit at the convention center across the street. 

Support has grown since the effort started five years ago, they said, but not enough to garner a floor vote in Pennsylvania’s legislature.

The current efforts are Senate Bill 450 and House Bill 867, and they’re also pushing for nursing home requirements to be raised from 2.7 to 4.1 hours of direct care daily.

They placed 132 pairs of shoes to symbolize 1,320 Pennsylvania deaths a study estimates could have been prevented over the past five years if the state had adopted California’s minimum nurse staffing ratios.

