About 100 members of the nonprofit Nurses of Pennsylvania gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday to advocate for safe staffing legislation.
They had been attending a summit at the convention center across the street.
Support has grown since the effort started five years ago, they said, but not enough to garner a floor vote in Pennsylvania’s legislature.
The current efforts are Senate Bill 450 and House Bill 867, and they’re also pushing for nursing home requirements to be raised from 2.7 to 4.1 hours of direct care daily.
They placed 132 pairs of shoes to symbolize 1,320 Pennsylvania deaths a study estimates could have been prevented over the past five years if the state had adopted California’s minimum nurse staffing ratios.
Members of nonprofit #Nurses of Pennsylvania chant as they advocate for safe staffing legislation Wednesday in Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/744Bfquw5x— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 19, 2019
#Nurses of Pennsylvania sing for #SafeStaffing legislation Wednesday in Lancaster. Each pair of shoes represents 10 lives a study estimates could have been saved in the last 5 years if such limits had been enacted. pic.twitter.com/FtMFQuIglQ— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 19, 2019
Ann Arbuckle, an LPN from Marietta who said she worked in a long-term care facility before becoming disabled, was among the Nurses of Pennsylvania advocating for #SafeStaffing on Wednesday in Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/KsiYuppfWO— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) September 19, 2019