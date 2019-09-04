Four nurses who worked at the Lancaster hospital that UPMC Pinnacle closed in February have filed a civil lawsuit seeking severance pay they say they are owed.

After UPMC announced plans to close the hospital, employees were informed that those not given the opportunity to transfer to equivalent jobs at the health system’s Lititz hospital or another UPMC location within 30 miles would be eligible for severance pay, the lawsuit states.

Each of the four plaintiffs lined up alternate employment after being told individually in mid-December that they were being involuntarily terminated, the lawsuit adds.

But UPMC eventually offered them jobs after all, according to the filing, and said that declining the offers made the nurses ineligible for severance packages.

A Feb. 25 letter from plaintiffs’ attorney Eric Schelin Rothermel to UPMC was filed with the lawsuit on Aug. 27.

It indicates those UPMC job offers were not given in writing, and characterizes them as seeming “to be nothing more than post hoc rationalizations by UPMC to deny them (the nurses) severance benefits.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an email, UPMC Pinnacle spokeswoman Kelly McCall said the system “is confident that the former employees were treated fairly and consistent with the law and hospital policy.”

The combined total Marleen Amand, Lena Konas, Renee Nash and Katherine Stone say they’re owed does not exceed $50,000, according to the lawsuit.

About 150 people, or about 30% of the former hospital’s approximately 505 employees, lost their jobs as a result of the closure of the facility at 250 College Ave., according to a press release UPMC released early this year.