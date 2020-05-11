The number of rape kits untested for more than one year — considered backlogged under state law — has fallen to 94 statewide, according to the most recent report by the Pennsylvania Auditor General's office.

That's the lowest since 2015, when the state Health Department began assessing how many kits there were. The department put the number of all rape kits with police departments or with state-approved crime labs as of Sept. 7, 2015 — the baseline number — at 3,044.

It placed the backlog number at 1,852 — however, the true number was probably higher because more than half of police departments across the state didn't respond.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's office looked into the issue and found communication failures, bureaucratic breakdowns and a shortage of resources led to an incorrect original count. His office placed the baseline at 3,217 and the backlog at 1,908.

Across the country, untested kits have become a significant issue for victim advocates and others who maintain that the backlog can mean delayed justice for victims. Rape kits, also known as sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kits, refers to the swabs used to collect blood vials, slides, evidence bags and other materials used in evidence collecting. The examination process can take several hours.

The backlog has dropped each year and police department reporting increased; of the approximately 1,100 local law enforcement agencies, 1,060 reported numbers in 2019, DePasquale said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

According to the report, Pequea Township’s police department was one of 41 law enforcement agencies that did not respond to the state’s survey. However, John Michener, Pequea’s chief, said he did respond and was checking with the state to see why his department was listed incorrectly; his department had no backlogged kits.

In Lancaster County, only Manor Township and Millersville Borough’s departments had cases listed as backlogged, but their circumstances don’t appear to meet the definition of backlogged because they involved witnesses that didn’t want to go forward.

Manor's Chief Todd Graeff said one case involves a husband and wife and she's not cooperating. The other involves a woman who reported to Manor police that she was raped in Virginia, but she, too, is not cooperating.

She won't report it to police in Virginia and no one in that state will accept the kit without a report, he said.

"Investigators have attempted numerous time to get both victims to move forward with the investigations with no luck," Graeff said Tuesday. "We are in the process of attempting to have both victims sign off so that the kits are either processed or destroyed."

Millersville Chief John Rochat said Tuesday the kit his department has involves a victim that "has not come forward requesting to be victim and wanting prosecution."

DePasquale said he knows the number of untested kits won't ever go to zero because victims must consent to testing of the kits.

But once consent for testing is received, he said, "law enforcement must submit a kit to an approved forensic lab within 15 days. I’m urging police departments and prosecutors to make sure they’re complying with the law and sending these kits to the appropriate public forensic crime labs so they can be processed and have any usable DNA uploaded into the FBI’s national DNA database."

Having DNA in the database could lead to catching rapists elsewhere, he said.

DePasquale would also like to see a rape kit tracking system that would allow victims to see where their kits are in the investigation, citing Idaho's as an example.

