Since the statewide eviction moratorium expired on Tuesday, magisterial district justice offices across Lancaster County reported that at least 86 landlord-tenant complaints had been filed as of mid-morning Thursday.

Thursday’s number is up from 51 landlord-tenant complaints filed Tuesday afternoon. The filings are the first step in the eviction process, but not all complaints result in an eviction.

Over the past week, vulnerable renters have experienced multiple dramatic changes in what protections are available to them.

Again calling on the Legislature to reinstate the ban on evictions and fix the CARES Rental Relief Program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that he does not have the legal authority to extend the moratorium. Lawmakers said they are willing to discuss changes to the state program and on Monday, House Democrats announced a package of 10 bills to address the end of the moratorium.

Late Tuesday, the federal government released an order that would provide some protection from eviction to tenants who qualify.

The protection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extended to tenants who sign a declaration saying that they have tried to obtain government assistance to pay for rent, make less than $99,000 in income and have experienced a substantial loss in income that prevents them from paying their full rent amount.

The order, which is expected to go into force Friday and run to the end of 2020, does not prevent tenants from being evicted for reasons unrelated to rent payments.

Exactly how the federal order will impact landlord-tenant cases is still unclear.