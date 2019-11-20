A CVS worker's concern over nude photos in an online photo processing order has led to child pornography and extortion charges against an East Hempfield Township man.
East Hempfield Township police said Raymond McClenaghan, 49, of 717 Graystone Road, had asked the girl, who was 17, to send him pictures of her genitals and breasts earlier this year.
She did, and he sent her pictures of his genitals, according to criminal charges filed against him Tuesday. An attorney for McClenaghan declined comment on Wednesday.
In a criminal complaint, police said McClenaghan placed an online order to have pictures developed July 6 at CVS, 301 East Main Street.
An employee, suspicious the images might be child pornography, contacted police. Police were able to identify the girl, who in a July 8 interview told an officer that McClenaghan had asked for the pictures and that she sent them.
On July 19, police got a warrant to search for McClenaghan's cell phone and went to his house.
When an officer arrived, McClenaghan ran away and initially refused to turn over his phone, but then threw it to the ground, the complaint said.
Besides pornographic images of the girl on the phone, police said they found messages from June 26 and July 10 in which he threatened to post her pictures on her Facebook.
McClenaghan was charged Tuesday with child pornography and criminal solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children — both felonies — extortion — a misdemeanor — and related offenses.
5 juveniles arrested in stolen car, resisting arrest and a stolen handgun: Lancaster County Police Log, Thursday, July 25, 2019
He's been in Lancaster County Prison since July 19, when he was charged with resisting arrest and tampering with evidence related to the search warrant. He's waived those charges to court.
During the time police said McClenaghan was asking the girl for pictures, he was nearing the end of a three-year probationary sentence imposed in September 2016 after pleading guilty to making terroristic threats, harassment and trespassing.