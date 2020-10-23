Citing coronavirus-related restrictions, officials at the National Rifle Association announced Thursday that the 2021 Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg has been canceled.

The annual show, which typically draws thousands of sportsmen and outdoors enthusiasts to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex will not be held on the previously scheduled dates of Feb. 6 through 14, according to the announcement.

“To the great disappointment of tens of thousands of sportsmen and women, COVID-related governmental restrictions in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will prevent the 2021 Great American Outdoor Show from being held,” reads a statement from the NRA, which hosts the event.

According to the announcement, the show attracts more than 1,100 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors to central Pennsylvania. That traffic leads to an estimated $75 million in local and state revenue, NRA officials said.

“The NRA will certainly miss the opportunity to celebrate America’s great firearm, hunting, fishing and outdoor heritage,” their announcement reads.

However, they are planning for a 2022 show, which is already scheduled for Feb. 5 through 13 of that year.

