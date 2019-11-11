Lancaster County was visited recently by producers of NPR’s The Indicator from Planet Money podcast who focused on the surprising strength of the local economy.

Guided by Adam Ozimek, a Lancaster resident and economist at Upwork, Cardiff Garcia and Stacey Vanek Smith pondered how a heavily rural county with lots of manufacturing jobs and a low share of college-educated workers could be doing so well economically.

In a piece that aired Nov. 8, Garcia and Smith pinpointed the county’s population growth as a key to its economic success, saying a high birthrate and an influx of immigrants are powering economic growth.

“The size of Lancaster County's population has been growing steadily for decades, which is the exact opposite of what's happening in most Pennsylvania counties and also about half of the counties in the U.S. whose populations have been falling, especially rural counties,” Smith said.

Ozimek told the NPR producers a declining population is a red flag for any entrepreneur since it fundamentally signals there could be fewer potential customers.

As an investor in Decades, a restaurant that opened in Lancaster in March with a bowling alley and an arcade, Ozimek himself is among those who see opportunity in the area.

In a follow-up piece, the podcast will focus on the way immigrants to Lancaster contribute to its economy.