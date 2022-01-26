Manheim Central school board named Ryan Axe as the district’s new superintendent Monday night.

It will be Axe’s first time as the head of a school district.

Manheim Central is one of five Lancaster County school districts with a superintendent that has left or announced an intent to leave in the past year. School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and Penn Manor School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter will retire at the end of this school year.

Yet Axe said he believes now is a “really good time” to step into his new role taking over for Peter J. Aiken, who resigned in September 2021 to become the superintendent at Central York School District.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday, Axe credited April Hershey, Warwick School District superintendent, for her mentorship. Axe currently serves as the Director of Secondary Education in the district.

Axe also shared his goals in the new role and thoughts on becoming a superintendent during the pandemic.

Here are the highlights of the interview, which has been edited for length.

What is the most important or beneficial trait that you bring to Manheim Central as its new superintendent? I would say my years of experience in education in Lancaster County and my energy and enthusiasm for innovative learning.

This is the fourth Lancaster County school district you will work for. How will Manheim Central differ from other districts you’ve been involved with? Every school district has its own personality and its own community and its own expectations. So I think it'll be different in that regard. But I also think that it'll be very similar in the fact that all the Lancaster County schools have high expectations for success for their students.

What are your goals for Manheim Central? The first goal would be to learn - learn more about the school district and the community and the educators that I'll be working with, the students I'll be working with, the families I'll be working with. So that'll be step one. And then my goal from there will be to look at the needs of the district and our learners and make sure that we're going in that direction for them.

Manheim Central recently completed the construction of two elementary schools and is now renovating its high school. What are the biggest challenges that may come with a rapidly expanding school district?

The first challenge is just the completion of the project. I think it's about a third of the way through. So there's two more phases of the project at the high school. So anytime that you're taking that on, you're displacing staff, you're moving kids around the building, you're using facilities differently. So that'll be the biggest challenge there. But the benefit will be when it's completed, there's going to be a lot of really great learning spaces for kids.

Quite a few Lancaster County school districts have seen a change in superintendents in the last year or so. What do you think could be contributing to this turnover and what concerns do you have stepping into a role that so many are exiting? I think part of it is just timing for current superintendents that they feel like it's a good time to go. The past two years have been stressful because it's been so different for everybody. So I think that that's been a factor. I think we're finally coming out of some of that. So I think that now's a really good time, in my opinion, to become a superintendent because of coming out of some of that and into some new experiences.

As a first-time superintendent, what do you still have to learn about leadership and leading an entire school district? What have you learned from your previous leadership roles? The thing that I think I'll need to learn is how to communicate to an entire community at one time. Sometimes things have to be communicated to everyone. And that's something that will be new for me. Also, communicating to an entire leadership team and leading that team. And then the last thing that will be new for me is just working with the school board directly. I'm excited about that, but that's something that I haven't done before. The things that I have done before do involve making decisions that impact an entire district and working with stakeholders throughout an entire district.

One thing I would want to add, I've had exceptional mentors in every position I've been in and that's really helpful. Dr. Hershey in particular has been a big help here, with helping me get ready for this next step.

What are your biggest concerns with becoming a superintendent in a pandemic and when so many educational topics, particularly with curriculum, have become so polarizing? I wouldn't say they're concerns, I would just say those are things that as a superintendent I need to be aware of. And until I know where our community stands with some of those things, It's difficult to say, but I'm prepared to handle those situations.

Do you have anything else that you’d like to add? I just feel really fortunate and blessed to have been given this opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to it.