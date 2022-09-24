Cooler temperatures have already moved into Lancaster County with the official start of fall, in stark contrast to the summer heat.

Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott described the summer as “noticeably” hot and dry. He added that while the summer was comparable to past summers in terms of temperatures, this summer was much drier.

Lancaster County typically receives around 12.5 inches of rain during the summer months, Elliott said. Meteorological summer goes from June 1 to August 31, whereas astrological summer began on June 21 and ended on Sept. 22.

Only 8.67 inches of rain fell at Millersville University from June to August, while 8.48 inches fell at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, Elliot said. He also pointed out that August was the wettest month of the summer at Millersville, but the driest at Lancaster Airport. The distance between the two locations is just over 12 miles. Elliot said the rainfall came from scattered thunderstorms, which created a large variation in both week-to-week and month-to-month rainfall across the region.

Abnormally dry conditions over the course of the summer months led to areas of moderate drought appearing in parts of central and northern Pennsylvania. One of the driest and hottest stretches in Lancaster County occurred from July 18-24 – only 0.20 inches of rain fell at Millersville, while the temperatures reached or exceeded 90 degrees every day.

Aug. 9 marked the hottest day of the summer, with a heat index of 107 degrees. Heat index value is a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service. The actual temperature that day was 95 degrees at Millersville and 97 degrees at Lancaster Airport.

Temperatures from June to August averaged just over 2.5 degrees above normal, said Elliott.

Elliott said that following the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Kirkwood on May 27 shortly before the summer months, there was a “noticeable” lack of severe weather storms.

As for the upcoming fall season, Elliott said that the lack of rainfall that the county saw this summer will continue, barring any potential rainfall from a tropical storm.

While we are still a ways off from winter, Elliott said that November could bring colder conditions and below average temperatures. Meteorological winter includes the months of December, January and February – astronomical winter goes from Dec. 21 through March 20.

As for when Lancaster County could see snowfall, Elliott said that “it’s not out of the question” for the county to see its first measurable snowfall of the 2022-23 season before the calendar turns to December.