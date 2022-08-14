Municipalities across the county are making decisions and starting action on American Rescue Plan funded projects. In Manheim Township, there's a new turf field and Mount Joy Township will have a new playground soon.

These projects have the potential to change the landscape of Lancaster County – but what does ARPA actually mean?

What is ARPA?

ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created last year to support pandemic-related financial losses on a local and state level throughout the U.S.

Pennsylvania received $7.3 billion in ARPA funds from the federal government, and each municipality in the state received their own allocations determined by revenue loss.

The money was distributed in two rounds — the first half came last year and the second half just arrived in July. With the final round of funding at their disposal, many municipalities are now moving forward with the work or planning.

What are the rules?

Projects approved for rescue money have to fall into a few guidelines. Funding must go toward replacing lost revenue, hiring and retention of essential workers, responding to public health issues and benefitting long-lasting community efforts like environmental projects.

However, ARPA also allows municipalities to use up to $10 million dollars of their allocated funds for nearly any general fund expense. Communities can opt for this path instead when deciding their ARPA projects but are required to follow more strict reporting guidelines on how the money is being spent.

West Lampeter Township is doing just that, because the township knew it had long-awaited infrastructure projects to begin and decided ARPA would be the best way to finance them, Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire said in July.

“We just weren’t comfortable doing anything until we had those numbers,” McGuire said of the anticipated project costs.

Right now, the township has approved $70,420 of its ARPA allocation to aid the Suburban Sewer Authority with the repair of a sewage outfall.

Who decides?

Each municipality’s elected officials have the final say on how ARPA money is spent. They have until 2024 to decide what to do with their funding and then two more years to spend it.

Community members can share their thoughts on ARPA projects at public meetings, which DiMeo told LNP in June didn’t happen often for Manheim Township. She said, though, she’d like to see more people share their thoughts at budget meetings in the fall as they outline their plans for the rest of their ARPA funds.

Lancaster city created surveys to create an opportunity for residents to directly decide what funding priorities should be — affordable housing came out as the top concern. Jess King, the city’s chief of staff, said it’s difficult to get the full perspective on a community’s needs when they’re invited to come to meetings, so it’s important to “be out and talking to people where they are.”

“It’s all rooted in a really deliberate decision this administration has made to be engagement focused with residents and neighborhoods,” she said.

King said the ARPA plans are the biggest investment the city has ever made into affordable housing, and council members are looking forward to the project proposal deadline on Aug. 22 to get a more clear vision of what the city could look like.

Does all of the money have to be used?

The money doesn’t have to be spent — officials can choose to spend only a portion of the funds, which gets sent back to the federal government, or reject it completely.

Providence Township turned down its $785,755.30 in February, becoming the only municipality in the county to reject its share of the funds. In a spring newsletter, Board of Supervisors Chairman J. Pepper Goslin attributed “complex” federal stipulations to the board’s decision.

What about the county?

The county received $106 million of its own ARPA funds that the three-person board of commissioners can choose to share with municipalities that submit proposals. The commissioners said they’re interested in projects with long-lasting effects like environmental cleanup and land preservation efforts.

So far, the commissioners have earmarked $17.1 million for county affairs like lost tourism revenue, and equipment and services for the county sheriff’s office, courthouse and district attorney’s office.

An additional $4.4 million has been approved for municipal and private organizations including $119,500 for Martic Township’s Enola Low Grade Trail and $3.4 million to Lancaster Clean Water Partners for water pollution mitigation.

Jim Hearn, director of the Rail Trail Authority in Martic Township, said the project wouldn’t have happened without the county’s financial support.