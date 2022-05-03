Northwest EMS, which provides emergency medical services to communities in northwestern Lancaster County, is facing an emergency of its own.

It could become insolvent in three to five years.

That means if something isn’t done, the municipalities served by the county’s third-busiest EMS agency will have to figure out another way to provide those state-mandated services.

Northwest’s problem is the same facing many of Pennsylvania’s 1,300-plus emergency medical service agencies: Increasing costs and not enough money coming in, according to Executive Director Scott Kingsboro and some elected officials with the 12 municipalities it serves, mostly in Lancaster County. The nonprofit also serves parts of Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

Northwest anticipates its expenses this year will surpass $4.5 million while its budget shortfall will exceed $500,000. It has 43 full-time employees, 36 part-time employees and 10 volunteers.

Currently, funding comes from subscribers — people who pay an annual membership fee — as well as municipal contributions and insurance reimbursements. But Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements don’t cover the full cost of services, some private insurer patients don’t forward reimbursement checks to Northwest, and some patients have no insurance or are underinsured.

Memberships cost $50 per person, $65 per couple and $80 per family. Just under half — 44% — of the community Northwest serves are subscribers.

That’s not sustainable, according to officials.

Last summer, a committee of municipal officials and Kingsboro began looking into ways to stabilize funding.

Funding solution

Their proposed solution?

Creating a regional emergency medical services authority.

Such an authority would be able to assess a fee on all households, businesses and institutions in the region it serves. Essentially, if approved, the annual membership would be swapped out and replaced with an annual fee, probably around $75 a year for households.

Kingsboro, joined by Elizabethtown Borough council President Marc Hershey and West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder, recently met with LNP | LancasterOnline to discuss the plan.

“By having an authority you would be able to bill, at a similar level as a subscription, every single residential unit, business, institution — whatever — and that will generate a significant increase in revenue over just what a subscription would,” Yoder said.

They recognize the big challenge is getting people on board with paying for services no one wants to have to use.

“Just like all of us sitting here, nobody wants another $75 fee to pay, but you want to pick up the phone, call 911 and have an ambulance there,” Hershey said.

Hershey also discussed the plan at Elizabethtown’s April council meeting, where council voted unanimously to explore the idea.

Public meetings on the plan will be scheduled this summer, first for municipalities to consider creating an authority, and then, if approved, to set fees. If all goes as planned, the authority could be in place in January.

Each municipality that signs on would have a representative on the authority’s board.

Authorities uncommon, but in use

Though uncommon, emergency medical services authorities are not unique in Pennsylvania.

“Did you ever hear of the saying, ‘Sometimes things come full circle?’” said Gary Watters, director of the Altoona Mobile Emergency Department Authority, or AMED, in western Pennsylvania. The agency he leads was formed in 1980 as a spin-off when Altoona’s hospital decided it could no longer support an ambulance service in the late 1970s. The authority serves Altoona and another municipality.

There are six other EMS authorities in the Pittsburgh area and one in Huntingdon County, all formed around the same time as AMED and for the same reason: achieving financial stability, Watters said.

While Watters said most people in the emergency medical services field are unaware of the authority model, he said he’s been fielding more calls about it recently.

“The EMS system, in general, in Pennsylvania is broken. The only way to prop this up is to finance it,” Watters said Thursday.

Watters said the main benefit of an authority is, “it gives the municipality oversight, but they don't have the financial responsibility for it.”

Authorities submit annual audits to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and have public meetings, Watters said.

“There’s more stability, more transparency and it’s better for the public,” Watters said.

And although nonprofits such as churches and schools are tax-exempt, authorities can charge them fees for service, much like a water system, Watters said: All users pay, regardless of tax status.

Other potential interest

Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS, the county’s largest emergency medical services provider, said the model has merit and his agency could explore it in the future.

In an email, May wrote that if Northwest “is successful (I suspect they will be) there may be local or regional interest to replicate.”

May, who has long sounded the alarm about funding, said, “The EMS industry is at a crisis level now (it’s) time for action.”

Underfunding by municipalities, inadequate insurance reimbursement and providing services to uninsured and underinsured “is a non-sustainable model,” May said.

Said Kingsboro: “That's been one of the big driving forces behind this whole effort: proactively thinking about how we're going to solve this problem (and) not looking for somebody else to solve for us."