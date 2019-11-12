Officers with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department are using body cameras.

The department said it is the first suburban department in Lancaster County to use cameras.

The department began using the cameras Nov. 1; Lancaster city police have been using cameras since May.

Northern Lancaster Regional bought the cameras using $42,000 that it raised, matched with a $42,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The department is using cameras from the same supplier to the city, Axon, the company that also makes Tasers.

The department has about two-dozen full-time officers and serves Clay, Penn and Warwick townships.