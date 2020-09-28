Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department officers dealt with two separate instances of naked men in public Sunday, one of whom fought with an officer, according to the department.

The first incident was in Penn Township, near Hillside Avenue and Park Drive. Police were called just before 7:30 a.m. about a naked man who appeared to be gardening. Officers found man in his mid-30s covered in feces and eating grass and leaves, police said. The officers were trained in crisis intervention and took the man into custody and arranged for him to be taken to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation and care.

In the second case, police were called about a man down on near mile marker two of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail in Warwick Township shortly after noon. When police arrived, they found an unclothed man in his 60s, who began fighting with an officer, police said. The man was handcuffed and taken to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation and care.

Further details were not immediately available.