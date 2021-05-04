A Northampton County man led authorities on a lengthy high-speed chase that went through a turnpike service plaza, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Kareem Ronndell Maxie, 25, of Bath, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of a prohibited firearm, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and six traffic violations after troopers found him parked along the shoulder of the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike near mile marker 277.1 in Clay Township at 2:27 a.m. on May 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers approached Maxie’s 2021 Chevrolet Malibu to ask him why he was parked on the shoulder of the road when he informed police that he had a gun in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Maxie then put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene headed westbound when officers told him to keep his hands visible.

A chase ensued, with Maxie reaching speeds of up to 125 mph in a 70 mph zone while driving in the middle of the roadway, police said. At one point during the chase, Maxie left the road and entered the Lawn Service Plaza, traveling across a drainage area and through multiple fences.

Maxie’s vehicle came to a rest in a drainage area near the service plaza after a pursuit of about 20 miles, according to the affidavit. Maxie then exited the vehicle and laid down on his stomach as troopers held him at gunpoint.

Authorities found that Maxie had a suspended license and active warrant for an aggravated assault in Carbon County in 2019, according to the affidavit.

Maxie told officers that he tossed the gun out of the window as soon has he fled the scene, police said. Maxie claimed the gun belonged to his girlfriend.

Maxie was confined in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Tony Russell on May 17.