The Lancaster city North Queen Street Fine Wine & Good Spirits location will close for a portion of the summer due to renovations, state officials announced Friday.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates about 585 liquor stores across the state, said in a news release the closure will begin 5 p.m. on Monday.

The state agency is directing customers of the 252 N. Queen St. location to other Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, namely the Manor Shopping Center at 1234 Millersville Pike, the Shoppes at Belmont at 1656 Fruitville Pike, Bridgeport Shopping Center at 1622 Lincoln Highway East and the Wheatland Center at 1761A Columbia Ave.

Each of those locations are not as accessible on foot for city residents as the North Queen Street location, which is just a block north of Ewell Plaza and the county building.

Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the liquor control board, said the renovations will be on the more modest side and should not take as long as some other Fine Wine & Good Spirits renovations across Pennsylvania.

The work may include new signage, floors and paint, Kelly said. “It’s going to be more of a refreshening,” he said.

“Our operations folks took a look at the store and decided it needed to be refreshed a little bit, and we just need to close the store for a while to the work,” Kelly told LNP | LancasterOnline regarding the North Queen Street store. “We don’t take closing the store lightly, we know it’s an inconvenience, but sometimes the work requires us to close the location.”

The liquor control board doesn’t have an official expected opening date, Kelly said, but the hope is to have it open before the end of the summer.

“We’ve learned over the years not to give specific time frames, especially nowadays with supply-chain challenges and all of the other issues associated with the pandemic,” Kelly said.

The spokesperson also said he did not have an estimated cost for the work at the 252 N. Queen St. Store.

The Lancaster city Fine Wine & Good Spirits store is the second recent temporary closure in Lancaster County for renovations. The store at 31 W. Main St. in Ephrata closed at the beginning of May. It is on track to reopen on a day to be determined next month.