The plots of land on North Plum Street in Lancaster where fire-ravaged homes are currently being demolished will be returned to the property owners with grass planted after demolition.

Amber Strazzo, the city's communications manager, said after the plots are cleared, the owners will be responsible for maintaining them per city ordinances.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace previously announced the demolition of 521-535 N. Plum St. on Saturday, saying the eight properties are in “imminent danger of collapse.”

City officials condemned 527 N. Plum Street in 2017 while under construction. The dwellings at 523, 525, 529, 531, 533, and 535 N. Plum St. were condemned in August 2019 due to structural issues caused by a "geological anomaly." The house at 521 N. Plum St. was also condemned in August 2019 for sewage discharge into the back and side yards of the property.

"Should private property owners choose to redevelop these properties, they will be required to go through all standard City approval processes," Strazzo said in a news release Wednesday.

Strazzo added the contractor will not address the geological anomalies during the demolition and that prior to any new development, it will be a property owner's responsibility to evaluate and fix any geological anomalies "to the extent necessary for the development."

Empire Services, a Reading-based demolition company, continued demolishing the buildings Wednesday in a process expected to last three weeks, with most of the work happening this week.

Strazzo said police had received reports of trespassers on the property between March 4 and 7, and one of the fences around the property had been cut. The city began boarding up windows and securing the fencing, deeming the property safe on March 9. A contractor was in the area at 5:45 p.m. March 13 and noticed smoke coming from one of the condemned homes.

The last two homes on the end of the block, 537 and 539 N. Plum St., are not being torn down and had people living in them prior to the fire. Four adults, two children and two pets were displaced from the properties after the fire.

Lancaster fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the blaze and continue to investigate.