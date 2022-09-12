A free STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educational event is now taking registration from girls in grades one through 12.

The STEM Girls Summit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the North Museum of Nature & Science, 400 College Ave, features a variety of activities.

Participants will access hands-on activities with local organizations offering STEM programs and meet women in STEM professions to learn about their careers through all-day panels. Students may also explore museum exhibits related to women in STEM. The event includes lunch.

“Our STEM Girls Summit provides opportunities for dynamic discoveries and helps shape girls’ future educational pursuits and careers,” said Andrea Rush, North Museum CEO. This year marks the museum’s inaugural event.

Registration must be made at northmuseum.org/stem-girls-summit/ before Sept. 21.

Businesses and organizations who offer STEM-related career opportunities and programs are invited to participate as exhibitors, panelists and mentors. For more information, email Katelyn Williams at stemsisters@northmuseum.org or visit www.northmuseum.org/stem-girls-summit/.