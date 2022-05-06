Officials at the North Museum of Nature and Science are poised to take over “oversight and support” of an 85-acre wildlife conservation area in northern Lancaster County, they announced Thursday afternoon.

Leadership of the Millport Conservancy is being transferred to the Lancaster-based museum by officials at Franklin & Marshall College, who have held the role since 2008, according to a Thursday news release.

The Millport Conservancy is a nonprofit organization, which includes an 85-acre conservation area in Warwick Township, where natural habitats, wetlands and native wildlife and plants have been preserved.

Franklin & Marshall students and professors also will continue to make use of the area, including for environmental and biological studies and archaeological fieldworks, according to the release.

The conservation area, at 737 East Millport Road, is open to the public and includes trails, wetlands, ponds, streams, cropland, meadows and other wildlife habitats.