The North Museum has postponed the awards ceremony and canceled the public viewing portion of Thursday’s science fair due to heightened concerns over the coronavirus, or COVID-19, a museum spokeswoman said.

The decision, spokeswoman Mandy Wee said, was “very data-driven and led by pragmatism rather than panic.”

The news comes one day after Millersville University, where the 68th annual North Museum Science & Engineering Fair is being held, announced it’s not permitting most students back to campus following spring break and temporarily switching to remote instruction beginning March 30.

Judging for the science fair will still take place throughout the day Thursday, and winners are expected to be shared with schools by the end of the month, Wee said.

More than 300 students from over 30 local middle and high schools are participating in the fair. More than 100 local science professionals were tapped to judge.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

From noon to 4 p.m. today, judges will peruse the projects inside Millersville’s Student Memorial Center and interview students. Judges were asked to practice appropriate social distancing, Wee said.

Following judging was supposed to be the public viewing period, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the awards ceremony, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It has continued to grow in popularity, so we’re looking at over 1,000 attendees who would come,” Wee said of postponing the awards ceremony. “So from that standpoint we thought that would be the responsible decision to make.”

Wee said science fair winners will instead be celebrated at the museum’s annual Celebration of Science event, originally scheduled for March 29. That event, however, was canceled, and an alternate date hasn’t been determined.