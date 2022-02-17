LGH ER Update 2.jpg
Buy Now

This is a three image panoramic photo of a new LGH emergency room expansion where detours and road closures are planned for North Duke Street and surrounding streets as a 500-ton crane, pictured right, lifts steel beams into place at the construction site later this week on Tuesday, Nov., 9, 2021.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

The 500 block of North Duke Street will be closed between Frederick and James streets for two days, beginning on Feb. 25.

The City of Lancaster announced that the street will close from 5 a.m. on Feb. 25 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 for crane work for the Lancaster General Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Project, which is a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the emergency department. 

Local traffic will be detoured to Clay, Prince and James streets and truck traffic will be detoured on McGovern Avenue, Prince and Chestnut streets. 

Flaggers will be directing traffic on Clay, Frederick and James streets, the city said. 

The project began in the fall of 2020 and has a scheduled completion date of spring 2024. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next