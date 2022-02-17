The 500 block of North Duke Street will be closed between Frederick and James streets for two days, beginning on Feb. 25.

The City of Lancaster announced that the street will close from 5 a.m. on Feb. 25 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 for crane work for the Lancaster General Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Project, which is a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the emergency department.

Local traffic will be detoured to Clay, Prince and James streets and truck traffic will be detoured on McGovern Avenue, Prince and Chestnut streets.

Flaggers will be directing traffic on Clay, Frederick and James streets, the city said.

The project began in the fall of 2020 and has a scheduled completion date of spring 2024.