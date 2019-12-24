The man who was struck and killed by an 18-wheeled tractor-trailer on Route 72 in Lebanon County has been identified by Lebanon city police and the Lebanon County Coroner's office.

Killed was Lamont Stanley, 30, of North Cornwall.

A witness spotted Stanley unclothed and lying on the street when a tractor-trailer, traveling north on Route 72, hit him, police said. The witness said that the tractor-trailer did not stop, and was unsure if the driver was aware Stanley was hit.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prior to Stanley being struck, North Cornwall police were dispatched to the Lebanon Plaza Mall as witnesses reported seeing an unclothed man running around the parking lot and acting strangely.