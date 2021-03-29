Investigators in North Carolina are asking business owners and residents in the area of a Thursday road-rage shooting that left a Manheim woman dead to review surveillance footage from around the time of the incident to help identify the suspect vehicle.

The shooter’s vehicle was a silver four-door 2008-2013 Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plates, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday. The vehicle had tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.

“Someone recognizes this vehicle,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard.”

Julie Eberly, 47, was shot and killed through the passenger door of the vehicle driven by her husband Ryan at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday off Interstate 95 near Lumberton, police said. Ryan Eberly was not injured in the shooting.

The Eberlys were headed to a beach vacation when their vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle while merging into a lane, police said. The shooter rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Eberly.

Witnesses said the shooter then sped off and exited the Interstate, police said.

An anonymous Robeson County resident has presented police with a $10,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is urged to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.