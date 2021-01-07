Federal authorities charged two North Carolina men with stealing five French bulldogs worth more than $23,000 at gunpoint from a West Cocalico Township breeder in October.

Wilbert Curtis Trey Artis III, 29, and Christopher Lamont Stimpson Jr., 22, both of Greensboro, were arrested Dec. 8 by Greenboro police and charged with robbery which interferes with interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen goods and aiding and abetting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The duo posed as customers on Oct. 29 before stealing the puppies at gunpoint and leaving Lancaster County in a rental vehicle, the attorney’s office said. The vehicle was traced to a rental company in Greensboro.

The breeder later found an Instagram post of the puppies with Stimpson and Artis, thanks to a customer who pointed out the post, the attorney’s office said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Perkin ordered Stimpson to home confinement pending trial; Artis was ordered to home detention pending trial.

If convicted, Stimpson and Artis each face a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, along with a $500,000 fine, according to the attorney’s office.

“These are serious federal offenses which will be strenuously prosecuted by this office,” first assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams said in a press release.

“This wasn’t just some dognapping caper, it was a violent armed robbery that saw the victim menaced at gunpoint,” FBI special agent Michael J. Driscoll said. “We’re glad the FBI and our partners could help safely recover the pups and determined to see the perpetrators held accountable.”

Ephrata police also assisted in the charges, according to the attorney's office.