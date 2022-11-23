A North Carolina man will spend time in prison for robbing a Lancaster County puppy breeder and his family at gunpoint of five French Bulldog puppies in October 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward G. Smith sentenced Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 24, of Greensboro, to 6 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to court documents. Stimpson also must pay $1,660 in restitution.

A jury in federal court convicted Stimpson in April of robbery and aiding and abetting following a four-day trial in Philadelphia.

Stimpson posed as a customer on Oct. 29, 2020 before stealing the puppies at gunpoint and leaving Lancaster County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said. The breeder later found an Instagram post showing a photo of Stimpson with the puppies.

Police arrested Stimpson in North Carolina in December 2020, and the puppies were returned to their owner.

“This was a frightening armed robbery that saw the victims menaced at gunpoint,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, in a release. “The fact that puppies were the property taken renders this crime more unusual, but no less serious. Christopher Stimpson made the very bad decision to come to Pennsylvania and take these pups by force, and this sentence holds him accountable for his actions.”