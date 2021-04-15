The man charged with killing a Manheim woman when he shot into a moving car on I-95 in North Carolina last month has been denied bail and will remain in jail.

Robeson County Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre denied Dejywan Floyd's request for bail at a brief court hearing Thursday morning.

She also appointed an attorney for Floyd.

Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Floyd shot and killed Julie Eberly, 47, through the passenger’s side door of the vehicle driven by her husband as it was traveling down Interstate 95 at 11:40 a.m. on March 25, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Floyd was arrested April 1 at an apartment complex in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said. He's being held without bail in the Robeson County Detention Center.