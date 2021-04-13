A North Carolina man accused of killing a Manheim woman in what police have described as a road-rage shooting is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday, according to court records.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, is facing charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

A specific time for Floyd’s court appearance was not provided.

Court records were not immediately clear as to what the court appearance will entail.

Floyd shot and killed Julie Eberly, 47, through the passenger’s side door of the vehicle driven by her husband as it was traveling down Interstate 95 at 11:40 a.m. on March 25, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Floyd was arrested April 1 at an apartment complex in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said. He is currently being held without bail in the Robeson County Detention Center.