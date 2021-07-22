A Norristown woman was cited for drifting into another lane, causing a crash that left at least nine people injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township on Wednesday, according to a State Police report.

Brittany Brown, 23, of Norristown, was cited by State Police for drifting into the right lane, which caused a multi-car pileup that closed the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Morgantown and Reading interchanges for approximately five hours.

Brown was traveling in the left lane near westbound mile-marker 290, as a tractor trailer traveled close behind her in the right lane. Brown then drifted into the right lane as the vehicles cleared a curve, when she collided with a tractor trailer. This caused the tractor trailer to hit a guardrail on the right shoulder, and flip onto its passenger side and block both lanes, according to a state police crash report.

Following that crash, a subsequent crash followed at mile marker 292.7, less than three miles before the initial crash. This crash occurred after another tractor trailer failed to stop for the backed-up traffic.

More than nine people were injured in the back-to-back crashes. At least nine of those injured were transported to the hospital, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Both Brown and the tractor trailer driver were not injured, and both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the State Police report.