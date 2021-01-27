A Norristown man died Tuesday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed off the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Clay Township, according to Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

Oscar Cruz-Barahona, 19, was traveling eastbound on the turnpike when he lost control of his vehicle and left the road near Kleinfeltersville Road, Diamantoni said in a coroner’s report. Cruz-Barahona’s vehicle rolled several times, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Cruz-Barahona was declared dead at the scene of the crash at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, Diamantoni said.

Pennsylvannia State Police are investigating the incident, Diamantoni said.