The Red Rose Transit Authority will resume normal service on all but four bus routes starting on June 1, the authority announced, the same day Amtrak will resume train service in Lancaster County.

Both transit organizations announced their respective moves as Gov. Wolf moves Lancaster to the “yellow phase” of his COVID-19 mitigation strategy next week as well as the expected lifting of a statewide stay-at-home order on June 5.

Both transportation systems will have some services and routes affected.

Three RRTA bus routes — to and from Millersville (Route 16), Greenfield Route (Route 20) and Gap (Route 21) — will have modified service.

The downtown loop (Route 6), which stopped in late March, will continue to not operate, the authority announced.

Fares stopped being collected in March and will continue to be free, the authority added. Buses continue to be rear-entry only and masks are still required for all riders and employees.

On Amtrak, service on the Pennsylvanian line that travels from New York to Philadelphia to Pittsburgh will be fully restored and will consist of one daily roundtrip.

But Keystone service, which includes stops at Amtrak stations in Mount Joy, Elizabethtown and Lancaster, "will temporarily operate between Philadelphia and Harrisburg only, with no service between New York and Philadelphia,” Amtrak announced in a news release.

All trains will be reserved to allow for physical distancing, Amtrak said. Masks are also required on trains.

