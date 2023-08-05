Dozens of small fires on properties bordering a rail line owned by Norfolk Southern prompted multiple 911 calls to Lancaster County first responders on Wednesday and Thursday. In some cases, fire units that responded were ordered off the railroad’s property.

First responders said the fires along the Norfolk Southern Port Road rail line, from Marietta Borough to Safe Harbor in Conestoga Township, were caused by grinding work on the tracks, which often causes fires. The equipment used to grind rails includes water cannons to put out fires caused by sparks, Norfolk Southern and first responders said.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said the rail grinder has water cannons that soak the wood ties in front of and behind the machine as it goes. Additionally, he said, crews carry water supplies to put out spot fires, most of which are small and confined to the ties and often put themselves out.

But on Wednesday, the grinding work had already proceeded far down the track by the time the fires began to grow and spread.

“We found out when the residents and the people driving up and down the street started calling 911,” said Keith Eshleman, station chief for Blue Rock Fire Rescue. His department and others were not given advance notice that the work would be happening.

“We got there and went, ‘Wow, I wonder if they were track grinding?’” Eshleman said. “And of course we had to get our (communications) center to call up to … Norfolk (Southern). … They know that this is going to happen, and you would think they would pay a little more attention to it.”

The fires and railroad personnel denying access to local fire departments came just months after a Norfolk Southern train carrying volatile chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, prompting evacuations of nearby residents as those chemicals burned. The company has been criticized for minimizing safety measures to maximize profit.

An LNP | LancasterOnline investigation published last month showed that first responders in Lancaster County rarely, if ever, receive advance notice of trains carrying volatile cargoes.

The fires Wednesday and Thursday were attributable to routine maintenance. Railroads grind rails to remove irregularities from worn tracks. The process stops any warping due to use and friction by removing deformations and corrosion.

Eshleman said 20 to 25 fires were reported along the rail line Wednesday, with a repeat Thursday. He said the train equipment that carries water for incidental fires was far down the tracks Wednesday, and the railroad could not deploy it quickly, leaving spot fires for local responders to put out. On Thursday, the Norfolk Southern equipment was closer and able to be called back up the tracks to respond to the reports.

Firefighters said Norfolk Southern crews questioned them both days when they responded to the 911 calls from residents, and they told them to leave the property.

“Basically, the railroad said we’re not sure why you’re here,” Eshleman said. “We do this all the time. Get off our tracks.”

Spielmaker stressed that it is important for any responding fire companies to work closely with Norfolk Southern to ensure their safety on the rail lines. He said when Norfolk Southern needs the help of local emergency responders, the company calls them.

A dry start to the summer resulted in a countywide burn ban in June; Pennsylvania remains under a statewide drought watch.

Many of the railroad lines run through brush-filled areas that are not easy for firefighters to reach.

“Some of these areas have limited access so they’re tough because till somebody sees them, they have exponentially grown pretty rapidly,” Eshleman said.

Eshleman said some local residents used water bottles to try to keep the fires from spreading.