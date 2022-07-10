Several people who signed petitions seeking a hand recount of races in the Republican primary, claiming “fraud or error,” did not vote in those races.

A comparison of the 148 signatories on petitions for recounts in the 100th State House District and 36th State Senate District with Lancaster County’s voter data found that eight individuals did not vote in the contests. Another individual signed a petition for the wrong precinct, and one person who signed was not registered to vote.

Most of the petitions ultimately failed, but the tactic was tested by Audit the Vote PA as a strategy to challenge election results in the 2022 General Election.

“What if Pennsylvania can figure out a way to legally force hand recounts in the November general election?” Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe asked last month on social media.

Efforts to reach the 10 individuals identified by LNP | LancasterOnline were mostly unsuccessful; they either did not return calls and emails seeking comment, or reliable contact information could not be located for them.

One non-vote, Dana Atticks, a Columbia resident who signed a petition for the 36th district but did not vote in the primary, told LNP|LancasterOnline someone approached her about signing the petition but did not specify who. She said she did not vote because she did not switch her registration in time.

Audit the Vote first pushed the petitions after two of their preferred candidates, Mike Miller and Anne Weston, lost their races against Sen. Ryan Aument in the 36th State Senate and Rep. Bryan Cutler in the 100th State House districts, respectively.

Shuppe then put out a call for supporters in Lancaster County to sign petitions seeking a recount under a state law that allows voters to do so if three qualified residents of a voting district affirm that they believe fraud or error affected the outcome.

Lancaster County Common Pleas Judge David Ashworth denied most of the petitions in June on grounds that they were either submitted late or lacked the proper verification.

One petition, in East Drumore Township, was granted, though a machine recount found no change in the results. None of the 10 individuals identified were from that district.

But the petitioners appealed, arguing the law said a judge must direct the ballots “be counted by persons designated by such court judge,” the “by person” statement meant the recount must be done by hand, not machine.

At the time, Ashworth said nothing in the law required a hand recount, and he suspected one would invite human error.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, the state’s second-highest court, upheld his ruling and dismissed the petitioner’s argument as “entirely without merit.”

Aument and Cutler, responding to a request for comment for this article, both said that they support efforts to ensure election integrity but that "unfounded" and "frivolous" claims like the petitions undermine those efforts.

Shuppe declined to comment on whether she still plans an attempt to force hand recounts.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.