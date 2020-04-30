Editor's note: These stories were originally published near the beginning of April. Information may have changed. These vignettes will be published intermittently as part of a series on COVID-19's impact on nonprofits.

COVID-19 has impacted businesses in the county as they close their doors as part of the effort to flatten the curve.

Many nonprofit organizations have also closed their doors.

According to Anne Gingerich, executive director of Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations, there are approximately 50,000 501 (c)(3) organizations throughout Pennsylvania, making up 16% of the workforce and employing 807,000 individuals.

Here are the stories of two Lancaster nonprofits: Lancaster Cleft Palate clinic and VisionCorp.

VisionCorps

VisionCorps has scaled back its operations significantly, but some of the organization’s work is considered essential, so it’s powering through.

While the nonprofit has suspended most of its services, the organization continues to operate product lines deemed life-sustaining by current government mandates — packaging food and protective gear for the military and supplying sanitation products to federal prisons.

VisionCorps serves more than 2,000 individuals who are blind or vision impaired in Lancaster, Lebanon, York, Adams and Chester counties, through rehabilitation services and/or employment opportunities, in addition to other programs.

On the open production lines, the nonprofit has taken measures to ensure the continued safety and health of employees, said Dennis Steiner, president and CEO. The production lines have been adjusted and equipment added to ensure employees remain 6 feet apart.

Because some of the organization’s employees are potentially high risk for COVID-19, the production department is currently down by 30-40% of the regular employees on the line. However, staff from different departments have been filling in to keep production on schedule to deliver the increased demands they are seeing during this time, especially for sanitation products.

Employees have been laid off and projects suspended in other branches of the organization, Steiner said.

Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an order that no dentists can practice unless they can provide care in a negative environment room that contains any airborne contaminants, the work at Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic immediately came to a screeching halt.

The clinic’s website says that “ALL” onsite treatments will be postponed until April 30. For now.

When Liz Prada, executive director and pediatric dentist, spoke to LNP|LancasterOnline on Thursday March 26, she had just returned home from doing an emergency tooth extraction at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“We cannot provide any dental care, emergency or otherwise, on site at the clinic,” she said. Even cleft surgeries are on hold indefinitely because they are considered to be an elective procedure.

The state department of health took extreme precautions because the tools used in dental work could increase the infection capacity of even an asymptomatic patient. The air/water syringe alone could spray bacteria in the air that could remain for up to three hours and potentially infect an entire office, Prada said.

“It's (COVID-19) going to have a very profound impact on the entire dental profession,” she said.

As of last week, the clinic had to universally furlough its staff — which includes over two dozen pediatric and dental providers, nurses, speech-language pathologists, a feeding specialist, audiologist, social workers, technicians and dental assistants — because the organization's operating income has dropped to almost zero and there is no end in sight for the closure.

“We can do telehealth, but it's tough because so much of what we're doing is looking into the mouth of a baby or the ear of an infant," Prada said.

Whenever the clinic reopens, there will be a tremendous backlog of procedures, Prada said. With one in every 700 babies born with a cleft palate, there will still be many people in need of the clinic's services, she said.

In the meantime, Prada encourages anyone who is in the position to support nonprofits financially during this time to do so.

And while the shutdown of dental offices continues, Prada stresses the importance of self care and preventative medicine.