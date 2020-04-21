Nonprofits Milagro House and Clare House lean on each other to get through COVID-19

As uncertainty during COVID-19 becomes a constant companion for many, two small nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are leaning on one another to get through the pandemic.

Milagro House and Clare House, located on opposite ends of Chestnut Street in Lancaster City, are two organizations that provide services and shelter for single mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness.

Milagro House’s mission is to help its residents achieve academic advancements. Clare House focuses on employment-geared programming to help the women propel their lives forward.

When the pandemic arrived in Lancaster County and non-essential workers were asked to stay home, the organizations quickly had to create a plan for how they could continue to serve their clients while keeping themselves safe. Both organizations operate with a very small staff base — Milagro has six staff members, while Clare only has three.

The first hurdle became figuring out how to get food to the women at the shelters, so they wouldn't have to take their children and walk to grocery stores during this time, said Christina Duncan, executive director of Milagro House.

Within 24 hours, both organizations had pooled their connections and staff to create a “food access plan,” Duncan said.

Armed with a grocery list of essential items and donated food from local restaurants and stores, staff from both organizations and volunteers began delivering food to the porches of both shelters weekly.

Before the stay-at-home order, Maryanne O'Neill, executive director of Clare House, showed up at Milagro House with a tote of hand sanitizers and masks when she heard they ran out, Duncan said.

“Because we are smaller organizations, it's just nice that we now have that extra resource to pull from,” said O'Neill.

The two executives said they have been speaking regularly, almost every day, to touch base on what is happening at both of their organizations and share ideas and advice. The staff has also been speaking regularly and working together.

Having someone to speak with, to ask what is working and not working and to wade through the unknowns openly and vulnerably together, has been helpful, O'Neill said.

“We're looking at our strengths, how can I help you and how can you help me?”

“There are so many silver linings that will come out of this,” said Duncan. “In how we work, in how we collaborate. We've already started working on a deeper and better partnership with Clare House.”

Milagro House currently has nine families residing at its shelter and Clare House has five. In addition, both organizations offer case management to women who have left their programs within six months.

O'Neill said that of the three women who have left the Clare House shelter and moved into their own residence in the past six months, two have already been laid off due to COVID-19.

Both Duncan and O'Neill said they are concerned about funding, since they both depend greatly on private donations. But what keeps them up at night, they said, is the thought of what will happen to the mothers and children in their shelters if they cannot sustain their services.

“The last thing we want to do in the middle of this is have people leaving the program,” O'Neill said.