At least three nonprofits citing a requirement to post their nondiscrimination policies will not take part in this year’s ExtraGive.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation’s popular fundraiser will take place Nov. 18, with about 450 nonprofits scheduled to participate, according to foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi. Last year, 516 organizations raised more than $15.8 million in the annual 24-hour event.

When asked how many organizations had dropped out citing the policy, Bressi said it’s impossible to give a number. While participating organizations were encouraged to post their nondiscrimination policies in the past, this is the first year doing so has been mandatory.

The foundation received limited pushback early on when it announced the requirement, mostly because critics had inaccurate, according to Bressi.

“We haven’t talked to anyone who didn’t register. Some organizations reached out to us wanting clarification of the policy, and we’ve had conversations with organizations who wanted to learn more,” he said. “Those conversations ended on the organizations applying to participate in the ExtraGive.”

But at least three nonprofits have posted messages on their websites announcing they are not taking part in this year’s ExtraGive, citing the foundation’s policy requirement.

Opting out

Align Life Ministries, Lititz Christian School, and Veritas Academy will not participate this year, citing the mandatory policy.

In a post at its website, Align Life Ministries President Lisa Hosler explained the organization’s decision.

“While we are grateful for the opportunity to have been part if this communitywide day of generosity, we cannot align ourselves with the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s changing values – particularly in regards to family and sexuality,” Hosler wrote.

With offices in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, the faith-based organization that offers pregnancy services and previously participated in every ExtraGive since the fundraiser’s inaugural event in 2012.

Lititz Christian School has raised more than $580,000 in the nine years it has participated in ExtraGive fundraisers. In a post at the school’s website, however, Interim Head of School Allyson Harmon said the private school will not participate in this year’s event.

“We have seen the impact of the ExtraGive on the Lancaster community and have experienced growth as a result of our participation,” Harmon wrote, noting the private school in Lititz participated in the annual fundraiser since 2013. “This year, LCCF has made some changes to their application requirements that have caused us to consider how our school’s Christ-centered values align with the values of LCCF. As a result, we have opted out of participating in the ExtraGive this year.”

Veritas Academy raised more than $200,000 in last year’s ExtraGive, its fourth year taking part in the fundraiser. But in a post at the school’s website, Head of School Ty Fischer announced the Upper Leacock Township school is not participating this year.

“Recently, LCCF has started moving in directions that have caused us concern,” Fischer wrote. “In the past, they asked participating organizations to post their non-discrimination policies, but this year they sent out example policies that indicate that Christian views of sexuality and morality would be interpreted by LCCF as hateful and wrong.

“I was part of an effort this summer that asked LCCF to reconsider its direction,” he wrote. “Our letter was received cordially, but LCCF let us know that they were committed to this direction.”

Fischer also wrote his school learned that the foundation removed a Christian ministry from ExtraGive “whose commitment to a biblical sexual ethic puts them at odds with LCCF’s policies.”

“This left us with a decision. Stay involved and hope that LCCF will not continue down the path of cancellation, rejection or freedom of conscience, and away from the values and virtues of Lancaster County, or leave the ExtraGive and stand with other biblical ministries that are wary of this direction.

“We decided, with heavy hearts, to leave,” Fischer wrote.

A representative at Veritas Academy said the school didn’t have anything more to say about its decision not to take part in this year’s ExtraGive. A representative from Align Life Ministries declined to comment and referred to the message at its website. Lititz Christian School did not respond to a message seeking comment.

‘It’s all about transparency’

Bressi said the motivation for the new requirement is to encourage transparency.

“It’s all about transparency. The whole idea is that organizations that serve our community should be anchored in their values and have a policy that reflects those values. We think it is a service to our donor community,” Bressi said.

A link at www.extragive.org/info/transparency takes people to a webpage with a list of myths and facts that focuses mainly on faith-based organizations.

One myth states, “With its Anti-Hate Policy, the Lancaster County Community Foundation is now labeling Christian and faith-based organizations as ‘hateful’ and intends to use that distinction to exclude them from ExtraGive.

The corresponding fact states, “We love Lancaster County and believe deeply in our mission to help foster and build a more equitable and inclusive community, which in turn will mean a stronger, healthier future for ALL of us. And we are endlessly inspired by the hundreds of community-focused organizations that work every day to make Lancaster County an extraordinary place to call home – including Christian and faith-based organizations.”

In any given year, Bressi said, the foundation sees organizations that raise a lot of money then take a year off and then come back.

“A number of organizations have not reached out to us,” Bressi said. “I’m sure some decisions were based on the requirements for participation, but we have not had those conversations.

“We provide the platform at no charge, and we welcome a wide array of nonprofits. At the end of day, organizations make decisions to participate on their own,” Bressi said. “Right now, we think providing transparency is important and we are going to focus on the over 400 organizations that will participate in Nov 18.”