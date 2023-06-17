A nonprofit group made up of live event professionals is pledging $130,000 in scholarships for live experience design and production students at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and the Academy of Live Technology at Rock Lititz.

Founded in 2004, Just a Bunch of Roadies, or JABOR, created the scholarship fund to be phased in over four years starting with four awards in the Fall of 2023 and an additional cohort of students added each consecutive year to total 16 in 2026.

The Academy of Live Technology, one of the partners in the scholarship effort, is a joint venture between Rock Lititz in northern Lancaster County, the Lancaster city-based PCA&D and the United Kingdom-based Academy of Live Technology at Production Park. The four-year program leads to a bachelor’s in fine art degree in live experience design and production.

“PCA&D is honored to carry out the intention of JABOR’s generous scholarship support,” PCA&D President Michael Molla said. “This furthers our mission to create what we believe will be the best live experience design program in the country while emphasizing affordability and access for its students.”

JABOR co-founder Charlie Hernandez said the organization’s membership recognizes a tidal shift coming in its industry as veterans of the live event industry age out and new talent comes in.

The scholarship fund was created in honor of two JABOR co-founders, John Campion and Lori Tierney, who both died in 2020. The two helped to create the nonprofit originally to provide humanitarian relief in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Since then, JABOR has used its logistical expertise and industry connections to provide relief after disasters worldwide and to tackle food insecurity in the United States.

“We’ve become this force in our industry,” Hernandez said. “Philanthropy leaves things better than we found it. We’re able to do extraordinary things (because) we figured, we’re able to move ‘cities’ from place to place and leave nothing behind when we’re on tour in our jobs… so we should leave something behind at the end of the day.”