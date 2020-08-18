An initiative by a local nonprofit will cover pre-kindergarten tuition for 20 Columbia families and award up to 10 $5,000 scholarships to some Columbia High School graduates.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health is launching “Every Child, Every Opportunity” with a grant of more than $450,000 from its parent organization, CommonSpirit Health/Catholic Health Initiatives.

CHI is based in East Lampeter Township but in recent years has increasingly focused on Columbia.

Its president, Philip Goropoulos, said it’s working to build a “strong foundation for a healthier and more economically secure Columbia community.”

Borough families with children age 4 through the start of kindergarten can apply to have tuition at any licensed pre-kindergarten program fully covered.

Applications for the scholarships will be available in early spring 2021 and will be open to students who complete all grades in the Columbia Borough School District and pursue college, university or trade school.

CHI’s own planned child care center — St. John Neumann School for Children and Families — was scheduled to open this summer but was delayed to late March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Goropoulos.

More information on the initiative is available by calling 717-397-7625 and will be posted at stjosephchildrenshealth.org/everychild.

The nonprofit hopes to secure additional support and offer more pre-kindergarten coverage and scholarships. Donations can be made at stjosephchildrenshealth.org/donateeverychild.