A speeding car heading down a Lancaster Township road early Sunday morning crashed and caught fire, blocking the street for hours, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

The vehicle, a KIA Forte, was headed south on New Danville Pike near Second Lock Road sometime before 2:24 a.m. when it struck a speed limit sign and crashed into a large tree, catching fire in the process, the fire department said in a news release. The tree fell onto the roadway, blocking both lanes and hitting nearby telephone wires.

Eyewitnesses said three people exited the crashed vehicle and got into a green sedan headed toward the city before first responders could arrive, the fire department said. No other occupants were found in the vehicle.

The blaze was extinguished in about 10 minutes, the fire department said.

Fire police from Willow Street and New Danville assisted in blocking the road for two hours until the vehicle and tree were removed, the fire department said. PennDOT also replaced the 45 mph speed limit sign that was damaged in the crash and salted icy spots on the road.

Manheim Township Police are investigating the crash, the fire department said.