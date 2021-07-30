Nominations are due Aug. 20 for awards that recognize workers with disabilities and workplaces that support them.

The Lancaster County Employment Coalition and The Arc Lancaster Lebanon are running the awards to highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

“We do this so that individuals with disabilities feel a sense of pride,” said Maureen Westcott, executive director of The Arc Lancaster Lebanon and co-chair of the Lancaster County Employment Coalition. “Also, so they know the community recognizes them, not because of the disability but because of what they give to the community.”

Anyone can nominate a worker or workplace by filling out the nomination form at www.thearclancleb.org.

Three awards will be given to individuals: employee of the year, candidates must be employed for one year; newcomer award, eligible candidates worked less than a year and are doing outstanding work; and progress award, candidates made significant strides and/or improvements on their job.

Employers who’ve helped to make employment successful for an individual with a disability can also be nominated.

On Oct. 13th, winners will be recognized at the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ public meeting.

For more information contact Westcott at 717-394-5251 or maureen@thearclancleb.org.