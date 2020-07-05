Many Fourth of July fireworks events were canceled this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What to do about noise

That doesn’t mean that the noisy devices haven’t been set off in the weeks leading up to Independence Day on Saturday.

And while many people enjoy setting off the various types of fireworks, there are many more who could do without the noise many of the devices produce.

The topic of noise was on the mind of a reader who has issues with noisy vehicles.

“I am amazed by the variety of ways that people have found to make loud noises with their motor vehicles,” the reader wrote. “From the obvious roaring motorcycles to an open Jeep with a wall of speakers blaring music with thunderous bass.”

The reader specifically mentioned noisy vehicles in the 300 block of East Orange Street.

“Is there anything that can be done about this?” the reader asked.

The 1998 Lancaster Noise Control Ordinance was adopted after the Lancaster City Council at the time found “excessive levels of sound (to be) detrimental to the physical, mental and social well-being of the residents as well as to their comfort, living conditions, general welfare and safety.”

For the most part, loud sounds, or “noise,” is prohibited from 9 p.m. until 7 or 8 a.m. the following day, every day, depending on the type of noise, according to the noise control ordinance. However, some exceptions can be made for construction projects, community events or needs. For that, organizers need to seek a variance through the city’s Noise Control Board.

Regardless, at all times — day or night — noise from musical devices, including those in cars, as well as fireworks, could violate the noise control ordinance.

Enforcement of noise complaints is left to police, who may dole out summary offenses. If convicted, offenders could incur a fine as low as $150 for a first offense to $1,000 for a fourth and any subsequent violations, according to the ordinance.

Watchdog reached out to Lancaster police concerning noise complaint data and enforcement. Lt. Bill Hickey did not respond to the request for data but said “as with all incidents that require a Police response, they can call 717-664-1180 for non-emergency calls and 911 for emergencies.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Damaged lamppost

A reader recently checked in with Watchdog about a downed lamppost near the Lititz Public Library in Warwick Township.

The lamppost is located behind the library on Sixth Street and has been down and flanked by two traffic cones for months. The reader said they've even noticed crews mowing around the lamppost.

“(I) wonder why it has never been repaired or removed?” wrote the reader.

Watchdog reached out to the Warwick Township Public Works department and superintendent Jason Minnich said the library has begun looking into efforts to repair the lamppost.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

More Watchdog