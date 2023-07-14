Barb Forrey recently noticed a backup in traffic on Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township. That’s not unusual for the busy road, but Forrey thought it was peculiar at the intersection with Columbia Avenue.

Normally, Forrey said, drivers are able to pass through the intersection swiftly, so major backups are rare. She believes a new “no turn on red” posted for anyone turning onto Columbia Avenue is the culprit for recent congestion.

So Forrey wrote to The Watchdog hoping to hear that the sign wouldn’t be permanent.

“In my opinion (and many others), it is completely unnecessary and is slowing down the flow of traffic,” Forrey said. “For years, one could turn on red with ease.”

Good news for Forrey: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Dave Thompson confirmed the sign is a temporary fixture in response to ongoing construction. For months, Centerville Road has experienced delays due to workers widening the road, as well as a bridge replacement over Route 30. The work is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Residents like Forrey who want a permanent traffic sign changed or removed can put in a request to the state, Thompson said. The municipality must submit a request to PennDOT, which would initiate a traffic study. The study would inform PennDOT on whether changes should be made.

According to PennDOT, one of the best ways to launch the proposal process for changes like this is to drum up support among other residents. That could be through a local traffic commission meeting or public comment period during a municipal meeting. If local officials hear enough interest in a change, that could encourage them to submit a request to PennDOT.

