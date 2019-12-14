Room and board rates at Millersville University will remain the same for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university's council of trustees approved the freeze Wednesday, keeping room charges at $3,894 to $4,953 per semester and board charges at $2,100 per semester.

Undergraduate fees will increase 0.5%, or $6 a semester, to $1,107.

"Making our high-quality education affordable and accessible to qualified students is one of my primary goals," Millersville President Daniel Wubah said. "I'm pleased that we are able to hold the line on room and board costs for next year. Having the vote in December allows students and their families to plan better for next year."

The vote typically occurs in March, but flexibility afforded to universities by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education board of governors allowed it to happen earlier.

Another notable move by PASSHE was to allow state-owned universities to set their own tuition, with the board of governors' approval.

Millersville said its council of trustees will consider tuition rates January, 2020.